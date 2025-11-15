Modern Fashion Designers Are Bold Storytellers – Aderemi

Deborah Afolashade Aderemi is the CEO of GlossyDee Event Services. In this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the event planner and content development strategist, speaks about her fashion philosophy, the need for creativity in managing an event and sundry issues. Excerpts:

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion to me is a form of self expression without words. It goes beyond clothing; it reflects mood, culture, confidence, and creativity in blending colours, textures, and styles to communicate your identity. Fashion reflects personality, elegance, simplicity and boldness. Fashion has similar reflections of events management.

Do you have any fashion obsession?

Yes, I do, the perfect harmony of colour, the fabric, finishing touches, and accessories to complement the creativity.

Fashion wise, do you have a role model?

Most definitely, it’s not just a role model but role models. I’ve always loved grandma Folorunsho Alakija fashion sense, the late former first lady, Stella Obasanjo, then for our present trends, I love Ayeni Art Alade fashion style, Kie Kie, Temi Otedola now Mrs Temi Ajibade and Tiwa Savage.

Who is your best designer ?

Wow, I’ve got 3 of them. I loved Grandma Folorunsho Alakija fashion. Wow, I remember it was once Supreme Stitches. I guess it was later called Rose Sharon House of Fashion. I love Tiannahs Empire and Veekeejames.

What do you have to say about modern fashion designers?

Modern fashion designers are bold storytellers they are not just making clothes, they’re shaping identity, they reflect and combine the times we live in and the past with strong innovation.

Unlike the old era, they focused mainly on glamour and status, but modern designers blend creativity with purpose. They are fearless with textures and culture crafts.

What inspired you to focus on event planning as a core service, and what sets your events apart from others?

My inspiration for focusing on event planning as my core service comes from my deep passion for creating unforgettable experiences, giving an architectural looks of setting up events then seeing people come together in joy, comfort, through my creativity that fuels the beauty of my passion.

I’ve always believed that every event tells a story, whether it’s political events, weddings, corporate functions, or ceremonial events.

Having the memories that people, brands have to experience my inspirations, experiencing the power of ambiance, design, consumable items and other values that makes up events, transforming an idea or ordinary moments into lasting memories.

These are some passions that led me to build Glossy Dee Event Services, where our aim is bringing out the best. What sets my events apart is the ability to transform my clients’ imaginations into reality. At glossy Dee Event Services, we don’t just plan we curate.

We focus on: Tailored Designs: Each event is uniquely styled to reflect our clients’ personalities, themes, and dreams and lots more.

We constantly research global event trends, attend industry workshops, and stay connected with other creative professionals to understand what’s new and what’s next.

We also keep an eye on social media platforms and trend forecasts to see what’s inspiring audiences worldwide.

Can you walk us through your process for planning and executing large-scale events, and how you ensure that every detail is accounted for?

We walk through passion, professional leadership, and excellence. Executing large-scale events starts with detailed consultations to understand the clients goals, theme and desired experience. That’s where scale with clear vision, structure comprehension events concepts, and budgets plan.

We move into the planning and coordination phase, securing venues, professional vendors, permits, and timeline. Once clients pay for the whole execution, we call for vendors’ meetings at the secured venue where strong communication is on how the whole execution of the events will run.

We structured the time management guide that all vendors follow vendors’ arrival timing, vendors setup timing, vendors setup call off timing All Consumable Vendors we schedule the time they serve in categories. For instance the pullout party and birthday party of Rtd AIG Yetunde Longe.

We had 4 different main course meal vendors and a lot of other refreshments vendors but for GlossyDee Event Services we made a follow list arrangement where these caterers were given their time list to follow and with our vendors time list event was professionally executed that our clients was extremely excited and were able see the professional services of each vendors we brought on board.

We have different module that we discuss with our client to maintain the exact guests list they desire to invite.

How do you measure the success of an event, and what metrics do you use to evaluate for clients?

GlossyDee Event Services measure the success of every of our events as an event planner which are very important to us as a brand, the success of the event, the results, impact, and satisfaction of our clients, these goes far beyond how beautiful the event looks.

We prioritize quality, professionalism, punctuality on vendors and suppliers, and effective management of unforeseen crises.

Some of our key metrics are based on the Attendance rate, client desired location, post event survey like the venues, vendors charges, logistics or purchase of souvenirs, digital and media engagement and a comprehensive post event reviews. Sometimes clients budget too.

Can you share an example of a successful promotion campaign you’ve led and what made it successful?

SHELL NIGERIA PLC: We activated the promotional benefits of their staff. Activat- ing into the shell corporative platform from the Shell Eastern brand. Which is known as coopEast.

This activation was held in Lagos and Port-Harcourt. We understand that strong, consistent branding builds recognition, trust, and emotional connection with the target audience. We ensure every client’s brand is consistently represented across all promotional materials.

Can you describe your approach to project management and what methodologies you use to ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the desired quality?

After clients pays for consultations and nave us as their Project Manager through a nondisclosure agreement. The Methodologies we use are to review your ideas or existing projects.

Most times, we get to refine the ideas/project, we expand them to attract value to you or your project, elevating your project into an attraction to sponsors, partners, communities, investors and government.

How do you prioritize and manage competing stakeholders’ expectations and demands in a project?

In our services as a project manager there is no room for competition. We work for whoever brings us on board for their proj- ects to be successful. We can be bought off to work only for a particular project for a certain period of time through an agreed MOU.

What are your organization’s core values and how do they guide your decision making and operations?

GlossyDee Event Services Core Value, Guide impacts, decision making, and Operations are excellence, integrity, creativity, professionalism, and teamwork.

What is your vision for the future of the events industry, and how is your organiza- tion positioned to capitalize on emerging trends?

The future of the events industry is being defined by creativity, technology, personalization, and sustainability. Events are no longer just gatherings but experiences that connect people emotionally, digitally, and socially.

As the world evolves, clients are seeking events that tell stories, spark emotions, and leave lasting impressions. At GlossyDee Event Services, our vision is to be at the forefront of this transformation to bring out the best world-class, memorable, and purpose-driven services that reflect elegance, innovation, and excellence

We aim to redefine how people experience from event management, promotion services to project management, and blending creativity by bringing out the best deliverables.

For Event Management We are Positioning for Emerging Trends Through Technological Integration, Sustainability. We strive to remain a trendsetter in the African event industry and beyond known for class, precision, creativity, and heartfelt service. GlossyDee events should not just be seen but felt.