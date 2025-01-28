Modern Education Should Address Challenges Of AI Era –SSG

Share

The Secretary to Abia State Government (SSG), Prof Kenneth Kalu, has stated that the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern education curricula is a challenge that must be addressed with relevant and requisite skills, knowledge and competence. Kalu, who underscored the need for education of every individual, during a conference to mark this year’s International Day of Education, underscored the pivotal role of education in equipping the individual with knowledge and skills required to thrive in the AI era.

The conference organised by the state Ministry of Tertiary Education, was titled: “Equipping Abians through Education to Thrive in the AI Era.” “As a tool that transforms the human mind and equips them to become decent and responsible members of the society, sound education is indispensable in building a modern, progressive society,” he said.

He listed the achievements recorded by the state government in the education sector to include, allocation of 20 per cent of the state budget to education, provision of free and compulsory basic education to ensure that Abia State children acquired basic education.

The SSG further noted that although Artificial Intelligence promotes efficiency, saying that emphasis must be on human agency for the progress of the society and challenged all to take into consideration the power of human social relations, values and ethics in whatever they do in the digital era.

In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof Uche Eme Uche, described education as the bedrock upon which the state’s prosperity is built, as well as “the key that unlocks the potential of youths, empowers communities and drives innovation.”

She advocated the prioritisation of education for the present generation in order to seamlessly navigate the complexities of the AI era. Presenting a paper on “AI and Education, Preserving Human Agency in the World of Automation,” the Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic in Aba, Dr Christopher Okoro, noted that the challenge of the fifth industrial revolution, which according to him is human centric, is to look for ways to mitigate the negative impact of AI and embrace the positive values.

Okoro decried the rate at which technology is doing the work of human beings and called on researchers to rise to the challenge of finding ways of taming the machines to ensure that every device would be human-centred. He added that the polytechnic had introduced AI as a course of study for all students.

In his keynote presentation, the Director of Centre for Embedded Artificial Intelligence, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Prof Lawrence Oborkhale, stressed that AI revolution presented both opportunities and challenges, adding that there should be a collective responsibility to ensure that citizens are equipped to thrive in the new landscape.

