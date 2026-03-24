Moderate Coffee Consumption Lowers Anxiety, Depression –Study

A massive long-term study suggests that moderate coffee consumption—about two to three cups daily—may help lower the risk of anxiety and depression, offering a simple, accessible tool with potential public health impact.

Researchers from Fudan University in Shanghai, China analysed data from 461,586 adults who were mentally healthy at baseline and followed them for a median of 13.4 years.

Comparing self-reported coffee intake with later diagnoses, they found a clear pattern: moderate drinkers had the lowest risk of developing mood disorders.

In contrast, those consuming five or more cups daily faced increased risk. “J-shaped associations were identified between coffee consumption and mental disorders, suggesting that a moderate intake of coffee might be beneficial for mental health,” the researchers wrote.

The protective link held across coffee types— ground, instant, and decaffeinated—and was more pronounced in men. Even after adjusting for factors like age, education, exercise, and underlying health conditions, the association remained strong.