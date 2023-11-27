MOC, LOC For Gateway 2024 NSF Begin Two-Day Meeting In Ikene

The Main Organising Committee and the Local Organising Committee for the National Sports Festival scheduled to be hosted by Ogun State will start a two-day meeting today.

The members of the two bodies arrived at the Remo Sports Complex, Ikene, the venue of the meeting on Sunday to begin proceedings on Monday at 10 am.

After the early morning meeting, both bodies will embark on a tour of Remo Sports Complex, expected to host some of the games for the NSF. They will also embark on a visit to Shagamu.

The MOC is headed by Ismaila Abubakar, Permanent Secretary of Sports Development with Bukola Olapade, (Chairman LOC) as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the committee are Dr. Paul Onyeudo, Olufehinti Olusegun, Mohammed Manga, Gregory Zi, Ms Fadeke Fadeyibi, Abolore Alanamu, Patrick Okeke, Mrs. Amaka Ashiofu, Prof. Olawale Moronkola, Habu Gumel, Sunday Odebode, Emmanuel Utobo, Bamiduro Olumide and Brendan Ndifon.

The LOC on the other hand has Tilewa Adebajo as co-chairman and Kweku Tandor as secretary. Some of the other members are Falilat Ogunkoya, Modele Sarafa Yusuf, Emma Igbinosa, Dr. Ademola Are, and Kunle Solaja.

On Tuesday, the members will travel to Abeokuta in the morning for a facilities tour while the LOC will hold its own meeting later in the afternoon.

LOC boss, Olopade told our correspondent at the weekend that all was set for the meeting which will kick start preparation for the Ogun 2023 games in concrete terms.