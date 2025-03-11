MoC Athletics Academy Set For MTN CHAMPS Season 3

Share

The Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) from Seasons 1 and 2 of Nigeria’s biggest Schools’ Athletics Championships – MTN CHAMPS, MoC Academy, under the banner of ‘Team MTN’, is set to make a statement in Season 3 of the competition from which the athletes were discovered in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

In what will be a full circle moment for the talented athletes who were selected across the seven cities that hosted MTN CHAMPS Seasons 1 and 2, Team MTN will be eager to showcase the progress they’ve made since joining the MoC Athletics Academy in Lagos, sponsored by MTN, and being trained by one of Nigeria’s fastest men and Olympic medallist, Deji Aliu.

The inaugural class of 20 athletes from Seasons 1 and 2 of MTN CHAMPS were unveiled in August 2024 at a ceremony at MTN’s Headquarters in Lagos; comprising of five Female Sprinters, three Female Quartermilers, seven Male Sprinters and five Male Quartermilers.

Season 3 of CHAMPS will take place in three cities: Benin (March 13 to 15), Lagos (April 9 to 12), and the Grand Final in Uyo (April 30 to May 3).

