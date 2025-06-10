Mobolaji Johnson Arena To Host Federation Cup Final

Share

For the second successive year, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos will host the grand finale of the President Federation Cup competition, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 28.

The compact but dainty facility by the waterfront hosted last year’s grand finale, in which El-Kanemi Warriors defeated Abia Warriors to emerge winners of the men’s competition while Rivers Angels edged Naija Ratels 1-0 in the women’s version.

The venue is also the site of the former King George V Stadium, which was later renamed Lagos City Stadium, and later known as Onikan Stadium.

Lagos State has hosted a total of 60 grand finales of Nigeria’s oldest Cup competition, which was known variously in the past as Governor’s Cup, FA Cup, Challenge Cup and Federation Cup.

Of the 60 Final matches, 18 were staged at the King George V, between 1945 and 1962. The venue was then renamed Lagos City Stadium, and continued to host the final matches until 1972.

