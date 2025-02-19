Mobo Awards: Ayra Starr Becomes First Woman To Win Best African Act

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr was part of the top winner at the 2025 MOBO Awards held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Tuesday night.

New Telegraph reports that the Mavin singer bagged two awards at the glitzy ceremony; Best African Act and Best International Act.

The beat stiff competition to win Best International Act, triumphing over music heavyweights Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Tems, Asake, and Tyla.

She also defeated Asake, Rema, Tems, Burna Boy and Tyla to win the Best African Act award, becoming the first female winner of the category in 16 years.

British rapper, Central Cee became the joint most-decorated rapper in MOBOs history as he won Best Male Act for the record-breaking third year in a row.

British-Nigerian singer, Darkoo won the Best Female Act, over the likes of RAYE, Jorja Smith, Little Simz, Cleo Sol and Nia Archives.

