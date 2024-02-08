MOBO Awards: Asake Wins Best African Act (Full List)

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Asake has bagged the Best African Act at the just concluded 2024 MOBO Awards.
The award-winning artist, emerged victorious over renowned superstars like Adekunle Gold, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Rema.
The category also featured South African Tyla, Cameroonian-American Libianca, and Eswatini artist, Uncle Waffles.
Also, another Nigerian Afro-gospel singer, Limoblaze clinched the title of Best Gospel Artist, at the 2024 MOBO Awards.
READ ALSO:
- Asake Reigns As 2023’s Most-streamed Artist In Nigeria On Spotify.
- Nigerian Lady Blames Asake For Her Pregnancy.
- When The Portugal Crowd Failed Singer, Asake
Asake and Limoblaze now join the ranks of 2Baba, D’Banj, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as Nigerians who have secured victories at the MOBO Awards.
Additionally, British-Nigerian rapper, Tunde emerged triumphant, earning the Best New Artist award.
British rapper, Central Cee topped the winners’ chart with two awards: Best Male Act and Song of the Year for ‘Sprinter’ with British-Nigerian rapper, Dave.
Drake and 21 Savage shared the title of Best International Act, while Soul II Soul received the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 MOBO Awards.
2024 MOBO Awards: See Full List of winners
1. Best Newcomer: Tunde
2. Best African Music Act: Asake
3. Best Alternative Music Act: Skindred
4. Best Caribbean Music Act: Valiant
5. Best Drill Act: K-Trap
6. Best Electronic/Dance Act: Shygirl
7. Best Female Act: Raye
8. Best Gospel Act: Limoblaze
9. Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone
10. Best Hip-Hop Act: Little Simz
11. Best International Act (US): Drake and 21 Savage
12. Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective
13. Best Male Act: Central Cee
14. Best Media Personality: ShxtsnGigs
15. Best Performance in a TV Show/Film: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall
16. Best Producer: Inflo
17. Best R&B/Soul Act: Sault
18. Best Song of the Year: Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter
19. Best Video of the Year: Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
20. Album of the Year: Potter Payper – Real Back in Style
21. Impact Award: Sugababes
22. Lifetime Achievement Award: Soul II Soul
23. Paving the Way Award: Jessica Ennis-Hill
24. Pioneer Award: Ghetts