Mobile Phone, Allied Products Sector Pillar Of Modern Commerce –AMPAT

The National President of the Association of Mobile Phone and Allied Products Traders of Nigeria (AMPAT), Hon Musa Mamsa, has described the mobile phone and allied products sector as one of the strongest pillars of modern commerce, driving communication, digital trade, financial inclusion, and security.

Mamsa made the remark in Osogbo during the inauguration of the Osun State Chapter executives of the association. He noted that traders, technicians, distributors, and innovators in the sector contribute significantly to society.

He said: “The mobile phone and allied products sector has become one of the strongest pillars of commerce in modern society. From communication to digital trade, from financial inclusion to security, mobile technology drives the engine of today’s world.”

Mamsa commended the Osun Chapter for its resilience and unity despite past challenges, including the global pandemic.

He urged the newly inaugurated executives to uphold the association’s constitution, protect members’ welfare, work in harmony with government agencies, security institutions, and community leaders, and promote peace among traders.