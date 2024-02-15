Mobile Number Portability Declines by 89.2% to 2,433

From 22,539 recorded in July 2015, mobile number portability across mobile network has reduced by 89.21 per cent to a mere 2,433 in Nigeria. When it was launched in 2013, Mobile Number Portability (MNP) was meant to improve quality of service and other service concerns by deepening competition among telecom service providers. However, it has unfortunately failed to do so as subscribe here still hitherto complain about the poor quality of ser- vices delivered by mobile network operators. Over the years, the number of ports by mobile subscribers in Nigeria had declined steadily on monthly basis.

This was revealed by the data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which showed that a total of 2,433 ported across the mobile networks in November, 2023. According to the latest statistics, 9mobile suffered more customer losses in November 2023 as 1,646 representing 68 percent of its customers moved to other networks. Other operators also recorded outgoing porting, but insignificant numbers compared with 9mobile. MTN, for instance, lost 274 customers, the same as Airtel, while Globacom recorded 239 outgoing porting.

On the other hand, MTN, which is the largest operator by subscriber number, still gained more customers from other operators. Out of the 2,433 incomings reported in the month, MTN received 1,470 customers from other networks. The data revealed that Airtel also received 668 customers from other networks, while Globacom gained 211 customers from other operators. attracted 106 customers through porting in the month under review. However, 9mobile, which lost a significant number of customers to other networks also recorded the least incoming porting as only 84 subscribers moved to the network in the month under review.

The movement (porting) of subscribers was achieved through the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) instituted by the telecoms regulator, which allows customers to change their service providers without changing their numbers. While the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) attributed the decline to improvement in service quality, the telecoms regulator believed it is a combination of factors. According to NCC, aside from the quality of service, most subscribers equally ported to other networks because they wanted to enjoy cheaper call and data rates on various promos offered by network operators.

“The essence of Mobile Number Portability, which the NCC introduced some years ago, offers telecoms subscribers the flexibility to move at will from one network to another, while still retaining their original mobile numbers. They will not be subjected to a particular network if they have reasons to leave the network, and that is the beauty of Mobile Number Portability. “Subscribers port for different reasons, which include getting a better quality of service or enjoying certain packages being offered by another operator.

Nigerian subscribers will continue to enjoy this right,” the immediate past Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta had said. Meanwhile, industry analysts said the production of soluble SIMs phones was the major factor as well as the slash in the price of SIMs led to the decline in portability. They noted that instead of going through the rigorous process of porting from one network to the other, it is easier to get the SIMs of all the networks on their phone and use the one with available cheaper network.