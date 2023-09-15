Mobile Network: Operators in Dilemma Over Stalled N5.9BN Investment

Months after investing N5.9 billion into licence acquisition for Mobile Virtual Network operations in Nigeria, owners of the 25 companies are now in dilemma as the facilities required to kick-start operations remain out of place.

According to New Telegraph’s findings, through the issuance of the MNVO licenses to the 25 companies, the telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), generated about N5.9 billion for the government in licensing fees, which serves as the first investment in the service by some investors in Nigeria.

Since the licences were issued to them about four months ago, none of the licensees has started operating in Nigeria. The delay, according to some of the industry players, who spoke to New Telegraph under condition of anonymity, is caused by lack of sufficient infrastructure to push their services.

The issue becomes more complex as the big mobile network operators are not wolling to allow the MVNOs ride on their infrastructure due to fear of unhealthy competition and rivalry since the MVNOs are to render the same services being rendered by the big MNOs.

The NCC had granted licenses to the companies to provide mobile telecommunications services under the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) framework as part of efforts to make telecoms services cheaper for Nigerian subscribers and become ubiquitous in the unserved and underserved areas.

This came in June 2023 after almost two years the regulatory body first spoke about the plan to license MVNOs. This is also targeted at generating revenue and creating more jobs in the industry as each of the licensees will need to employ many workers aside from the tech expertise, and by default, reduce the number of unemployed youths in the country.

A Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is a telecommunications service provider that does not own its physical network infrastructure but instead leases network services from an existing mobile network operator (MNO).

The arrangement in the MVNO is that the licensees typically enter into agree- ments with MNOs to access their network infrastructure, including voice, data, and messaging services. MVNOs are expected to operate as independent entities and can offer their own branded mobile services to customers.

They have the flexibility to define their pricing, service plans, and value- added features. MVNOs cater to specific market segments or niche markets, targeting different customer needs and preferences.

By leveraging the infrastructure of established MNOs, MVNOs can enter the mobile market without the substantial investment required to build and maintain their network infrastructure. This allows MVNOs to focus on delivering unique servic- es, customer experience, and competitive pricing.