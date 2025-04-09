Mobile Money Exceeds 2bn Accounts Globally

Share

The GSM Association (GSMA) has indicated that globally, mobile money reached two significant milestones in 2024, one of which was surpassing two billion registered accounts.

The GSMA, which made this known in its recently released State of Industry Report for Mobile Money 2025 on Tuesday, added the second milestone was exceeding half a billion monthly active users.

The GSM Association (GSMA) is a non-profit trade association that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.

According to the GSMA report: “The mobile money industry took 18 years, from 2001, to reach one billion registered accounts and 250 million active users. “Remarkably, it doubled its size in the subsequent five years.”

The latest report highlighted a robust double-digit growth in both the volume and value of transactions conducted through mobile money accounts in 2024.

It noted that approximately 108 billion transactions, totaling over 1.68 trillion dollars were processed through mobile money accounts in 2024.

