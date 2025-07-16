Mobile Money Drives Africa’s Financial Revolution

A quiet financial revolution is underway in Africa, and the driving force isn’t traditional banks, it’s mobile phones.

According to the World Bank’s Global Findex 2025 report, mobile money services are helping millions across Sub-Saharan Africa build a financial cushion. More than a third (35%) of adults in the region now save money in a formal account, up from 23% in 2021, a 12-point surge that ranks among the fastest globally.

Sub-Saharan Africa also leads the world in mobile money adoption. Services such as M-Pesa, MTN MoMo, and Airtel Money are bridging the gap between the unbanked and formal financial systems, enabling users to send, receive, and save money even in areas where banks are absent.

The digital shift has significantly expanded financial access: 58% of adults in the region now own a financial account, up from 49% in 2021. Globally, mobile money usage in developing economies doubled over the same period.

“Digital finance can convert potential into progress,” said World Bank President Ajay Banga, highlighting the need to build inclusive financial systems. “We’re helping countries develop the digital infrastructure to make that happen.”

The rise in mobile-enabled saving is especially significant for marginalized groups. In low- and middle-income countries, female account ownership jumped from 37% in 2011 to 73% in 2024. In Africa, 77% of women now have financial accounts, narrowing the gender gap in access to finance.

Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, praised the development. “More people than ever have the tools to invest in their futures. The case for digital inclusion is clearer than ever.”

However, the report also highlights emerging risks. Only half of mobile users in developing countries protect their devices with passwords, leaving them vulnerable to fraud and data theft.

Despite these challenges, the World Bank remains optimistic. Formal savings now practiced by 40% of adults in developing economies are helping individuals build resilience while unlocking capital for broader economic growth.

With 900 million adults still outside the formal financial system, Africa’s mobile-first model may serve as a blueprint for a more inclusive global economy.