Mobile Control Tower Ready For Deployment At MMIA In Few Days, Says NAMA

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NCAA) has explained why it has taken some time to deploy a mobile control tower at Lagos airport.

The agency, through its spokesman, Dr. Abdullahi Musa, said in a statement that the installation of aviation control infrastructure cannot be undertaken in a hurried or improvised manner.

Contrary to the impression created in the media, Musa clarified that the aviation safety tool was ready for deployment and is expected to be positioned within days of the mandatory curing period’s completion.

He hinted that the process underway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos reflects diligence rather than delay, responsibility rather than hesitation, and, above all, an uncompromising commitment to the safety of Nigerian airspace.