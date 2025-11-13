Mobile Clinics, New Rural Health Scheme Bring Relief To 5,000 Agboyi Ori-Omi Residents

For the residents of Agboyi OriOmi, a riverine community in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, yesterday’s launch of the new Rural Health Scheme was more than an event — it was long-awaited relief. After years without a functional health facility, residents who once relied on overcrowded chemists, expensive private clinics, or boat trips for medical attention finally have access to free and regular healthcare services.

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), launched the Rural Health Scheme under the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) to deliver mobile healthcare services to underserved communities. The initiative, which began in Agboyi Ori-Omi, aims to ensure that no resident of Lagos is left behind in accessing quality healthcare. Early in the morning, Agboyi community square was filled with residents — young and old — eager to register for free medical cover.

The community was filled with relief born from years of struggle to access basic care. Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, said the programme was designed specifically for communities like Agboyi, where distance and cost have long hindered medical access. “This initiative was born from the desire that no one is left behind,” she explained.

“There are still places in Lagos without functional health facilities. The mobile clinic will visit three times a week, and patients requiring advanced care will be referred to nearby hospitals at no cost.”

To further ease access, LASHMA has partnered with local tricycle operators to transport referred patients to Mascara Primary Health Centre and Gbagada General Hospital.

“Transport should never be the reason someone stays home with a worsening condition,” Dr. Zamba added. “We’ve removed that barrier for vulnerable families.” Dr. Dayo Lajide, Permanent Secretary of Lagos Health District II, confirmed that Agboyi Ori-Omi was chosen as the pilot community due to its severe lack of healthcare infrastructure.

“A recent outreach here revealed the depth of the problem. The turnout was overwhelming, showing that the need is urgent,” he said. “The directive was clear — start the Rural Health Scheme here first.” Local government officials hailed the initiative as a milestone. Hon. Yomi Ganiu, Vice Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, who represented the council chairman, said, “This community has endured years of poor access to healthcare. We will continue to mobilise our people to take full advantage of this programme.”

Traditional leaders also celebrated the development. Oba (Engr.) Monsuru Abimbola Oladega, the Olu of Agboyi Kingdom, described the launch as a “turning point.” He recalled that the community’s only health centre, built over 80 years ago, had long fallen into disrepair. “While that rehabilitation continues, the mobile clinic gives our people immediate relief,” the monarch said.

“Once registered, treatment and referrals are free — this is a great opportunity for our most vulnerable.” The event featured cultural performances as residents underwent blood pressure checks, malaria tests, routine immunisations, and received medications.

Health workers guided hundreds through the registration process, which will continue until Friday. With over 5,000 residents expected to benefit, the Agboyi Ori-Omi pilot marks the first step in LASHMA’s broader plan to expand mobile clinics to four other rural communities across Lagos. For this riverside town, the scheme represents more than policy — it’s the dawn of accessible healthcare, replacing the long, costly boat rides with a system that finally reaches those who need it most.