MobBad’s Mother Reveals Joseph Aloba Is Not Late Singer’s Biological Father

Abosede Aloba, the mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Popularly known as Mohbad on Tuesday revealed shocking revelation about the paternity of the late singer.

New Telegraph recalls that MohBad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 26 under controversial circumstances.

Amidst the struggle for justice for the late singer, his mother, Abosede revealed that her ex-husband, Mr Joseph Aloba is not the biological father of her son, MohBad.

In a leaked audio, Mohbad’s mother reached out to a blogger who is a supporter of Mr Aloba in the fight for justice for the singer and the paternity test of his son.

In the leaked audio, the late singer’s mother could be heard criticizing the blogger and Mohbad’s father while raining curses on them. She also accused them of using her late son to raise funds for their own selfish interest.

She also gave the blogger a three-day ultimatum to conduct a DNA test to confirm that Mr Joseph Aloba isn’t the biological father of Mohbad.

Mrs Abosede further emphasized that Mohbad’s father has never cared about the children except for using them to raise funds for himself.

She said, “Is it justice for Mohbad you’re looking for? Is he your sibling? Do you want Justice or you’re trying to steal money?

“You’re disturbing Nigerians; dribbling them left and right. Have you forgotten you have your own children? What you’re making my son face, you shall face it too.

“You thief! I give you three days to do DNA; you’ll know that Baba Mohbad is not the biological father of Mohbad.

“You know I’m married to someone else. He’s not the owner of those kids; he’s just taking money on their behalf and you say you’re looking for justice for Mohbad.”

New Telegraph recalls that a relative had once alleged that the separation of the late singer’s parents was over Mohbad’s mother’s pregnancy for another man while married to Mr Joseph.

Watch the video below;