Mob Sets Suspected Motorcycle Thief Ablaze In Gboko

Aman who was reportedly caught stealing a motorcycle in the early hours of yesterday in Abagu, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, has been set ablaze by a mob.

Eyewitnesses noted that the suspect was apprehended while attempting to steal a parked motorcycle. Despite pleas from a few onlookers, the mob descended on him before setting him on fire.

The incident occurred barely a day after commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, held protests in Gboko over alleged harassment and extortion by security operatives.

Residents said the mob action happened around dawn, causing panic in the area as people gathered at the scene before security agents arrived. The remains of the victim were later removed, while normalcy has since returned to the area.