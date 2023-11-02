Mob Set 2 Suspected Thugs Ablaze In Onitsha

…As CP Warns Against Jungle Justice

The fight to free Anambra State of hoodlums took a new turn yesterday in Onitsha, when mob descended on two suspected touts allegedly trying to disposes a Keke driver of his money and roasted them to death. This is coming as the state Police Commissioner, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, is warning against the use of jungle justice to prosecute criminal suspects in the state.

Eyewitnesses in the area said the mob first lynched the victims before setting them on fire, when they were forcefully attempting to dispossess a tricycle operator of his money in the market.

“The tricycle operator had dropped a passenger and his goods in the market, but as he was about to move, the boys approached him and were forcefully attempting to dispossess him of his money before the mob descended on them, lynching them before setting them ablaze,” the source said.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident. Ikenga noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has condemned the act and reiterated his call for members of the public to always take criminal offenders to the nearest police station for necessary policing actions.

"The CP has, therefore, ordered a thorough investigation of the incident.