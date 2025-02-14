New Telegraph

February 15, 2025
February 15, 2025
Mob Set 2 Suspected Kidnappers Ablaze In Delta Community

A mob in Mosogar Community, Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday set two suspected kidnappers ablaze, while two others es – caped from the crime scene.

The deceased suspects, along with their gang members, attempted to abduct a female victim. The victim raised the alarm, which attracted passersby who gave chase and apprehended two of the suspects.

The suspects were beaten to stupor before being set ablaze. Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the report in a WhatsApp message in Warri, simply responded: “Confirmed.”

