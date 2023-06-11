Mob Kills 2 Women Over Alleged Witchcraft In Adamawa

Some angry mob in Adamawa State allegedly killed two women for witchcraft, New Telegraph reports.

Further findings revealed that some vigilante groups and a police inspector were also implicated in the killing.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command which confirmed the news on Sunday said, it had apprehended 10 suspects including the police officer and the vigilante members.

In a statement issued by SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer said, “Adamawa State Police Command came across an unfortunate video which has gone viral in some sections of the media, especially social media, where an Inspector of Police and some members of Vigilantes attached to Dumne Divisional Police Headquarters, were sighted maltreating and assaulting three women in an unprofessional manner.

“The women were stripped naked and beaten mercilessly by the mob over the allegation of witchcraft, as a result of which two of them were brutally murdered.”

Nguroje said the suspected police officer, Ahmed Suleiman, as well as the vigilante members and all others, have seen in the implicating video, 10 of them in all, had been arrested on the order of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola.

He said the CP immediately deployed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who arrested the officers and all those seen maltreating and assaulting the women, adding, “Equally, the CP has ordered a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of this condemnable incident as well as ensure speedy dispensation of justice.”