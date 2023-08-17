New Telegraph

August 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Mob Burns Churches…

Mob Burns Churches In Pakistan Over Blasphemy Claims

Thousands of Muslims in Pakistan have set fire to churches and vandalized homes belonging to Christians over claims that two men had desecrated the Quran, police say. The attacks took place in Jaranwala in the province of eastern Punjab.

Police said at least four churches had been set on fire, while residents said up to a dozen buildings connected to churches had been damaged. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, reports the BBC.

No one has ever been executed for it, but dozens have previously been killed by mobs after being accused of the crime. Police making the case against the two Christian men claim that they found pages of the Quran with derogatory remarks written in red, Reuters reported.

Post Views: 21

Read Previous

N’Korea: US Soldier Fled Over Racism In Army
Read Next

Niger: 17 Soldiers Killed In Attack Mear Mali — Ministry