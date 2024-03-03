Mob Beat Two Policemen To Death Over Death Of Okada Rider, Passenger In Edo

An irate mob on Saturday beat two mobile policemen to death in Ikpeshi, a community in Akoko-Edo local government area as a result of their convoy hitting a motorcycle that resulted in the death of the rider and the occupant.

It was gathered that the policemen were in a Hilux as an escort to a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje when the convoy ran into the motorbike.

The youths were said to have invaded the Edo State Security Volunteer Network (vigilante) office where the policemen had been taken for custody overran the facility and beat two of them to death, while members of the vigilante group were able to rescue the other two who are said to be receiving treatment in a hospital and also recovered the rifles of the police officers.

The angry youths were said to have attacked the vigilante office and destroyed its furniture while threatening to deal with their members who tried to rescue the police officers. A police source disclosed that the affected officers were from Police Mobile Force 19, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He said “One Toyota Hilux van conveying 4 policemen namely Inspector Brownson Brown, Inspector Abubaka Fakkuk, Sergeant Taiye Ojiefo and Sergeant.

Elisha John attached to Police Mobile Force 19 Port Harcourt on escort duty with Hon Emmanuel Agbaje former Edo State House Assembly member was involved in an accident with a motorcycle conveying a woman and child by Ikpeshi community, in the process the rider and passenger died on the spot and in reaction, an angry mob attacked the policemen, beat Inspector Abubakar Fakku and Sergeant Elisha John to death while two others are receiving treatment at Ifejola hospital Igarra.”

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the incident on Sunday but said more details would be made available to the public in due time.

Reacting to the incident, the chairman, of Akoko-Edo local government area, Hon Tajudeen Alade condemned the dastardly act by the youths and commended the efforts of the vigilante to save the life of the policemen.

He said those involved would be brought to book and promised support for the twin sister of one of the occupants of the motorcycle.