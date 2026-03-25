Mob Attacks Amotekun Office In Osun, Injures Personnel, Firearms Stolen

The Osun State Security Network Agency, Osun Amotekun has confirmed a violent attack on its Egbedore Local Government Command headquarters in Awo.

According to the security agency, the attack left several personnel injured and firearms stolen. The incident the spokesperson of the agency, Yusuf Idowu Abass said in a statement yesterday occurred on Monday evening.

The attack, the Osun Amotekun described was a coordinated mob assault on its facility, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure and operational equipment.

According to the state ment, “preliminary reports revealed the situation began at about 8:00 p.m. when a civilian reportedly fled to the Amotekun office seeking refuge after being chased by suspected hoodlums.

“The victim was said to have been involved in a disagreement linked to a football-related altercation the previous day, which allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation.”

The statement disclosed that eyewitnesses indicated that the attackers, armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, pursued and assaulted the individual before he managed to escape to the security post. “Amotekun officers on duty reportedly intervened and offered protection to the victim, preventing further immediate harm.

“However, the assailants were said to have regrouped and returned in large num- bers, launching a fresh and more intense attack on the command headquarters. “During the assault, the mob vandalised the facility, injured personnel, breached security, and allegedly attacked the victim again while inside the premises.