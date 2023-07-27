MOB @ 60: Tope Alabi, Alaseyori, Aduke Gold, Others Storm Ekiti For 24-Hour Marathon Praise

In commemoration of the 60th birthday anniversary of the Senate Leader, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, foremost gospel singers, Tope Alabi, Yinka Alaseyori, Aduke Gold, Esther Igbekele, Bj Sax will on Friday arrive in Ado- Ekiti the capital of Ekiti State for 24 hours marathon praise performance to celebrate the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

The 24-hour marathon praise is part of activities lined up to celebrate the event.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the 24-hour marathon praise, Prince Akin Olayisade stated that the event is meant” to thank God for what he has done so far in the life of His son (Senator Bamidele) for the past 60 years”.

Other artists expected to perform at the event are Big Bolaji, Jerry Melody, Deborah Ajayi, Tope Flourish, Mr Gbera, Lanre Alawiselese, Tee Praise, Joy Sax, and Evang. Onileola, Olubunmi.

The Chairman said that the event will start at 7 am at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Center in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state till 7 am Saturday morning.

The statement reads, ” The 24-hour praise which will start from 7 am on Friday till 7 am on Saturday is meant to celebrate the faithfulness of God in the life of Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele for the past 60 years.

” To make the event glorious, foremost gospel artists have been lined up for the event which will be held at Obafemi Awolowo Civic centre in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

” Many dignitaries are expected at the event to praise God for what he has done so far in the life of Senator Bamidele.”