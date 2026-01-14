Mo Bimpe Hails Funke Akindele’s Box Office Record

Nigerian actress and producer Mo Bimpe has taken to her social media page to celebrate her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, for making history as the first filmmaker to hit N2 billion at the box office.

New Telegraph reported on Monday that Funke Akindele made history as the first filmmaker to hit N2 billion at the box office.

Reacting to the news, Bimpe took to her Instagram page to declare Funke the Queen of the box office, praising her for continuously smashing box office records.

Describing it as inspiring, Bimpe expressed pride in Funke, saying, “My Queen has shattered records again! I was so sure this would happen and was just patiently waiting.

“The record breaker! Congratulations, my mama. This is huge.

“The highest-grossing filmmaker in Africa. The undisputed Multibillion Queen of the Box Office. You keep breaking records, and it is truly inspiring. 3 billion ways! God is clearly in this story. Keep breaking records, mama.

“We are so proud of you. Well done, my Queen @funkejenifaakindele

“Behind the Scenes is still showing in all cinemas nationwide. Keep watching this masterpiece.”