March 23, 2024
Mo Abudu, Idris Elba To Team Up On ‘Dust To Dreams’

Filmmaker and media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu has announced that the Renowned Hollywood star, Idris Elba, will direct her Lagos-based short film titled ‘Dust to Dreams’. ‘Dust to Dreams’ explores the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter, as she meets her father for the first time. Mo Abudu took to her social media platform to unveil details about the much-anticipated project.

Abudu shared that the film boasts a star-studded cast, among them are British-Nigerian music sensation Seal, acclaimed Nollywood stars Nse Ikpe-Etim and Eku Edewor, alongside Atlanta’s Bridget Johnson, and former Nigerian Idol contestant, Constance Olatunde. In her announcement, Abudu expressed her excitement, stating: “I’m beyond thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration close to my heart!” It is important to note that this collaboration underscores a commitment to fostering creativity and storytelling excellence across the African continent.

