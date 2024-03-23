Mo Abudu, Idris Elba To Team Up On ‘Dust To Dreams’

Filmmaker and media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu has announced that the Renowned Hollywood star, Idris Elba, will direct her Lagos-based short film titled ‘Dust to Dreams’. ‘Dust to Dreams’ explores the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter, as she meets her father for the first time. Mo Abudu took to her social media platform to unveil details about the much-anticipated project.

Abudu shared that the film boasts a star-studded cast, among them are British-Nigerian music sensation Seal, acclaimed Nollywood stars Nse Ikpe-Etim and Eku Edewor, alongside Atlanta’s Bridget Johnson, and former Nigerian Idol contestant, Constance Olatunde. In her announcement, Abudu expressed her excitement, stating: “I’m beyond thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration close to my heart!” It is important to note that this collaboration underscores a commitment to fostering creativity and storytelling excellence across the African continent.