MO Abudu Debuts as Director

Mo Abudu, the revered Media Mogul and CEO of Ebonylife Group, has realized a cherished aspiration, stepping into the director’s chair to craft two captivating short films. In a remarkable departure from her role as an executive producer and visionary, Mo Abudu is taking on the dual roles of writer and director for her latest creations, “Her Perfect Life” and “Iyawo Mi (My Wife),” the latter predominantly in the Yoruba language.

Mo Abudu, widely acclaimed for her trailblazing contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry, had been instrumental in shepherding numerous storytelling endeavors as an executive producer. However, her latest endeavor marks a profound personal and professional milestone.

In a recent statement, she shared her motivations, stating, “I am stepping out of my comfort zone to write and direct two short films. Although these stories are fictional, they shed light on the often-unspoken mental health challenges prevalent in Nigerian society, issues that resonate across the globe.

Mental health concerns transcend age, race, income, and social class, and regrettably, they are on the rise.” “Her Perfect Life” introduces Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin as its lead actors, with no- table support from Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus.

Meanwhile, “Iyawo Mi (My Wife)” features an outstanding cast including Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka. Both films boast a distinguished production team, with Mo Abudu, Bola Atta, Wale Tinubu, and Shola Akinlade serving as executive producers.