August 5, 2023
Mo Abudu Appointed Creative Champion Ahead Of Uk-African Investment Summit 2024

CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, has been appointed Creatives Champion for the upcoming UK-African Investment Summit scheduled to take place in April 2024 in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made by the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, The Rt. Hon James Cleverly, during the Creative Industries event at the residence of the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos.

Reacting to the new appointment, Abudu said: “I am humbled and deeply honoured as I accept the prestigious position as Creatives Champion for the UK-African Investment Summit 2024.

