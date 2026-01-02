Nigerian media entrepreneur and film powerhouse, Mo Abudu, has showered praise on Nollywood actresses and filmmakers, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham and Ini Edo for their outstanding performances at the cinemas during the festive season.

In a recent social media post, Abudu celebrated the actresses for dominating the December box office with their respective films, highlighting the growing influence and leadership of women in Nigeria’s film industry.

She described the trio as trailblazers who continue to redefine success in Nollywood through creativity, resilience and consistency.

According to Abudu, the month of December once again proved to be a shining moment for women-led productions.

She drew attention to Funke Akindele’s Behind the Scenes, Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty, and Ini Edo’s A Very Dirty Christmas, commending the projects for their strong reception and impact among cinema audiences.

In her message, Abudu encouraged Nigerians to celebrate the actresses, noting that their work reflects more than commercial success.

She emphasized that their achievements represent breaking barriers, creating magic on screen and showcasing the unstoppable strength of women in film.

She concluded her remarks by saluting women across Nollywood who continue to lead, inspire and shape the future of the industry, describing them as a driving force behind the sector’s growth and global relevance.

The post has since sparked positive reactions online, with fans and industry stakeholders applauding the recognition of female excellence in Nollywood and the continued rise of women-driven stories at the box office.