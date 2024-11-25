MNJTF Troops Kills Five Boko Haram Insurgents, Recovery Critical Assets

Share

In continuation of its onslaught against terrorists, the troops of Sector three operating under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF ) have successfully dealt a significant blow to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Kukawa and Monguno areas of Borno State, Nigeria.

The operation resulted in the elimination of terrorists and recovery of valuable assets.

The MNJTF in a statement signed by its Chief Military Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Olanlayi Osoba said “the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists who launched an offensive using suicide Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) were met with superior firepower from the MNJTF Troops.

Following intense air cum artillery bombardments and ground assault, 5 terrorists were neutralized, while several others fled with gunshot wounds.”

“During the operation, own air assets destroyed 3 VBIEDs while troops captured 40 motorbikes equipped with assorted weapons, 4 anti-aircraft guns, and one rocket-propelled grenade. Unfortunately 3 soldiers paid the supreme price”, the statement said.

The MNJTF said ” this bold operation underscores the MNJTF’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the people in the Lake Chad region.”.

Share

Please follow and like us: