MNJTF Dismisses ISWAP Footage Claims

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has dismissed an Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) footage claimed of enforcing strict Sharia and providing protection to communities in Lake Chad region.

The MNJTF in a statement signed by its Chief Military Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel, Olaniyi Osoba said “The Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) noted with dismay the dissemination of false and misleading information in footage by ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists on the TikTok account of Albanarwy 1446, also known as ibn Abubakar Albanarwy.”.

“These terrorist groups have been propagating a distorted narrative, falsely portraying a harmonious relationship between the communities in the Lake Chad region and themselves.

“They claim to offer protection and enforce strict Sharia law, which misrepresents the reality of their actions and intentions.”, the MNJTF said

The statement said, “The manipulated footage features farmer, herders and fishermen speaking in Hausa, falsely emphasizing their purported harmonious relationship with ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists.

“The report also contained some unimaginable and not well-couched falsehoods targeted at whipping up emotions and creating the illusion that the terrorist groups are providing protection for lives and property in the Lake Chad region.”

The MNJTF therefore, said categorically that the footage is intended to mislead and manipulate public opinion , while concealing the horrific acts they have been committing against innocent populace in the region.

“The MNJTF has documented numerous instances of forced displacement, brutal killings, kidnappings, and other heinous acts perpetrated by ISWAP/Boko Haram Terrorists, which have inflicted fear and suffering among the Local communities. Contrary to the false portrayal of “peaceful coexistence,, the MNJTF added.

The statement further explained that ” the MNJTF is actively engaged in stabilizing the area, providing genuine protection to civilians, and creating conditions conducive to sustainable peace and development.”

“Additionally, the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists rather than acting as protectors, have devastated local economies by restricting freedom of movement and disrupting farming, fishing and trade.

“In contrast, the MNJTF is actively collaborating with regional partners and national forces to stabilize the region, provide genuine civilian protection, and create conditions conducive to sustainable peace and development. This mission is not merely a duty but a solemn promise to the people the MNJTF is committed to safeguarding.”

The MNJTF said over the past years, it has recorded significant progress including the repatriation .of more than 30,000 refugees and internally displaced person to their communities, restoration of normalcy in Kirawa, Banki, Cross Kukawa, Baga, and other smaller communities.

The MNJTF, according to the statement, has also supported IDPs in Baraou in Niger, Amchide in Cameroon, and Bagatolorom as well as Litri in Chad, focusing on their well-being and livelihoods, reopening of key international commercial routes such as N’Djamena (Chad) – Kousseri (Cameroon) to Gamboru – Dikwa – Maiduguri (Nigeria) which has contributed to regional stability by enabling the free movement of goods and people.

Lt col. Osoba also said “It is also worthy of note that the recently concluded Operation LAKE SANITY 2, resulted in the neutralization of numerous Boko Haram terrorist combatants, the successful rescue of several hostages and the capture of arms and ammunition.

“Our collaborative efforts with national operations in Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad have been instrumental in combating terrorism in the region.”

The MNJTF assured the general public that it remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the peace, unity, and security of all communities within the Lake Chad Basin and urged social media platforms, such as TikTok, to diligently monitor and remove contents that promote violence and radicalization.

