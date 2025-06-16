MNCH Week: NigerTargets Over 2.5m Women, Children In Free Healthcare Drive

Share

In a major stride towards improving public health and nutrition, the Niger State Government has announced its commitment to provide free healthcare services to over two million children under the age of five and 500,000 pregnant women as part of its 2025 Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Week (MNCHW) and National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs).

This announcement was made by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, during the official flag-off ceremony of the first round of the May/June 2025 MNCHW/NIPDs, held at the Senator Dr. Idris Ibrahim Kuta Memorial Primary Health Care Centre in Minna.

Speaking at the event, Garba emphasized the administration’s long-term health goals, revealing that the state aims to reach at least ten million children in the coming years, with an extended target of 15 million in the next decade.

“As a government, we have recruited over 1,500 health workers to strengthen service delivery across primary healthcare facilities in the state. With this workforce, we are confident in achieving our immediate target of reaching two million children and 500,000 pregnant women during this round,” he stated.

The Deputy Governor highlighted health and nutrition as critical pillars of the Umaru Bago-led administration’s “New Niger Agenda,” stressing the need for improved nutrition and proactive health-seeking behavior as foundations for a healthier, more productive society.

Garba acknowledged the persistent challenge of malnutrition among women and children and described the week-long health campaign as a reaffirmation of the government’s resolve to tackle these issues.

He also urged stakeholders across sectors to recommit to prioritizing nutrition and ensure that every household in Niger State benefits from proper dietary support.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, explained that the MNCHW is a biannual initiative designed to bridge gaps in routine healthcare and accelerate progress in maternal and child health outcomes.

“All services offered during the week are free and safe,” Dr. Dangana noted, encouraging residents to fully utilize the opportunity.

Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), who were present at the event, commended the initiative, describing the flag-off as a strong demonstration of Niger State’s commitment to ending vaccine-preventable diseases, particularly among women and children.

State Nutrition Officer, Hajiya Asmau Abubakar, outlined some of the key services to be provided during the week.

These include deworming of children, provision of micronutrient powders, multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women, family planning services, and delivery kits.

The event concluded with an inspection of nutritional food products and the symbolic administration of supplements to children aged 0–5 by the Deputy Governor and other key stakeholders.

