MMU VC Calls For Equipping Mental Health Nurses With Communication Skills

The Chancellor of Mercy Medical University (MMU), Iwara-Iwo, Osun State, Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has urged newly admitted students to remain focused, adhere to the university’s rules, and steer clear of cultism and other social vices.

Ibeto made the appeal during the institution’s 2nd matriculation ceremony and maiden inaugural lecture held on April 24, 2025, where over 1,200 students were officially matriculated.

He admonished the students to be law-abiding and to avoid actions that could tarnish the image of the institution or bring dishonor to their families.

“We want our students to be law-abiding. Cultism, one-night affairs, and prostitution have no place in this university,” Ibeto cautioned.

Describing MMU as a specialized institution dedicated to training healthcare professionals across all disciplines, he said, “At MMU, we train medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and laboratory technicians. We are building a university that will contribute significantly to the health sector.”

Expressing gratitude for his appointment, the Chancellor said, “I am very happy and flabbergasted. It’s a great recognition by the Senate, Governing Council, and staff. Being chosen as the first Chancellor is a big surprise to me.”

The ceremony brought together academic leaders, students, and dignitaries to mark a new chapter for the institution.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of MMU, Professor Ajibade Bayo Lawal, a renowned nursing expert, emphasized the critical role of communication in mental healthcare.

Delivering the institution’s maiden inaugural lecture titled “The Journey from Insanity to Sanity: Therapeutic Communication as a Nursing Intervention in Ameliorating Mental Health Challenges”, Lawal stressed that mental health nurses must be equipped with the communication skills necessary to foster therapeutic relationships and empower patients.

“Given that communication is more than just the words spoken, nurses need to understand all the elements and processes involved. It isn’t only what you say, but how you say it,” he noted.

He cautioned against the stigmatizing language often used to describe psychiatric patients, stating, “We don’t call them mad people. By calling them mad people, we’re provoking violence and reinforcing stigma.”

Lawal emphasized that individuals suffering from mental illness are patients in need of care and compassion, not judgment or ridicule. He noted that therapeutic communication helps build trust, promotes healing, and leads to better treatment outcomes.

He further revealed that communication forms a core part of the university’s training curriculum, spanning basic nursing education, university-level instruction, and specialized mental health programs.

“We are deliberate about raising a generation of health professionals who can communicate effectively, especially with vulnerable patients. It’s one of the core values we are building MMU on,” the Vice Chancellor added.

