MMS, Preventive Therapy To Address Widespread Micronutrient Deficiencies –Experts

Nutrition Officer at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Fadairo Taiwo, has raised urgent concerns over malnutrition in Lagos and across Nigeria.

Speaking during a recent stakeholders’ meeting, which was organised by the Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) in partnership with Alive and Thrive, she emphasised the dire statistics on child and maternal nutrition, calling for coordinated efforts to tackle the crisis.

“Despite the introduction of multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) in Lagos State four years ago, anaemia in pregnant women continues to rise,” Taiwo noted. She added that MMS is not a replacement for iron and folic acid supplementation (IFAS) but a preventive therapy to address widespread micronutrient deficiencies.

Taiwo revealed grim statistics about malnutrition across Nigeria: 24 million children under five are anemic; 14 million children under five are stunted; three million children under five are wasted and 35 million children under five are under threat from malnutrition.

Nigeria ranks first in Africa and second globally for the highest number of malnourished children, Taiwo said. She stressed the cyclical nature of malnutrition, explaining how malnourished mothers are more likely to give birth to malnourished children, perpetuating a generational cycle of poor health and developmental outcomes.

Taiwo highlighted the importance of focusing on the first 1,000 days of a child’s life—from conception to two years old—to prevent irreversible damage like stunting, which affects cognitive development and IQ. “Stunting is a permanent and irreversible condition,” she warned. “A stunted child cannot reach the developmental level of their peers.”

While Lagos is often seen as an urban hub, Taiwo noted that malnutrition is rampant even in suburban areas. She pointed out surprising cases of malnourished children and mothers in neighborhoods such as Ikeja, the state capital, and swamp areas often overlooked in health interventions.

Data from the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) shows no improvement in malnutrition indicators between 2018 and 2023: Stunting rates increased from 37 per cent to 40 per cent;

Wasting rose from seven per cent to eight per cent and Underweight children increased from 22 per cent to 23 per cent. “These figures reflect the harsh realities on the ground,” Taiwo lamented.

She attributed the worsening situation to economic hardships, poverty, and lack of awareness about nutrition among mothers and caregivers.

Taiwo urged stakeholders—including federal and state governments, international organisations, and development partners—to intensify interventions to curtail malnutrition. “Malnutrition is not just a health issue; it is a developmental crisis. Together, we must act to break the cycle,” she concluded.

Nutrition programme officer at the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Adekitan Adetoke, also emphasised the critical role of advocacy, community engagement, and collaboration in promoting maternal health through the use of MMS, while detailing the Board’s efforts to overcome barriers and build trust among stakeholders in Lagos state.

Adetoke disclosed that MMS has been incorporated into the Lagos State Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Program (MNCHP) as part of the essential medicine list.

According to her, this integration ensures the programme’s sustainability and accessibility. “By including MMS in our essential medicine list, it becomes a priority for procurement and distribution,” she explained. The Board is also advocating for increased budgetary allocation for nutrition to expand the program’s reach.

