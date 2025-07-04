MMPN Urges FG, States To Declare Muharram 1 Public Holiday For Islamic New Year

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts worldwide to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447 A.H, the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has renewed its call on the Federal and state governments to declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic calendar, as a national public holiday.

In a statement signed and released recently by its National President, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the MMPN said the recognition of the Islamic New Year as a work-free day would promote fairness and religious inclusion, mirroring the public holiday granted to Christians every January 1 in observance of the Gregorian calendar.

“Muharram 1 is to Muslims what January 1 is to Christians. Declaring it a public holiday will foster religious harmony and give Muslims a sense of belonging,” Balogun said. He commended some of the few states particularly in Northern Nigeria, as well as Oyo and Osun in the SouthWest that have already recognized the day as a holiday, urging other state governments and the Federal Government to follow suit.

Balogun also called on the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to begin formal dialogue with the government on the matter, along with other issues affecting the Muslim Ummah across the country. While congratulating Muslims and non-Muslims for witnessing the new Islamic year, Balogun urged reflection, repentance, and renewed commitment to righteous living.

He encouraged Muslims to use the opportunity of the new year to shun past wrongdoings and commit to societal peace, justice, and moral uprightness. He also offered prayers for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and called on all Nigerians to support efforts towards national development.

The MMPN President condemned the ongoing wave of killings, kidnappings, and terrorist activities, describing them as unIslamic and inhumane.

He urged the Federal Government to enact stricter laws against such crimes to deter perpetrators who often escape justice. Balogun concluded by appealing for moderation in celebrations, in line with Islamic principles and the prevailing socio economic realities in the country. He prayed for a peaceful and crisis-free Islamic New Year.