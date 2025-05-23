MMIA Terminal To Be Demolished As FG Plans New Structure

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the old terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, disclosing that the government intends to demolish the structure and replace it with a modern facility.

He equally announced that the Federal Government had abandoned plans for a national carrier, shifting its focus instead to strengthening and expanding the operations of local airlines.

He made these remarks on Friday in Lagos during the launch of a book titled 100 Years of Civil Aviation in Nigeria: History, Issues and Prospects, authored by New Telegraph Newspapers’ Aviation Editor, Mr Wole Shadare.

Keyamo stated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to formulating policies that support the development of domestic carriers.

The Minister cited recent government policies, including revised insurance regulations on leased aircraft, as evidence of this commitment.

According to him, these measures will improve aircraft accessibility and reduce airfares on domestic routes.

He said: “We have shifted focus to ensure growth and development for local operators through our policies.”

He added that air traffic operators have been trained and retrained, while revenue leakages have been addressed to boost earnings.

Keyamo also disclosed that nearly all foreign airlines have complied with his directive to patronise local caterers for in-flight services.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, noted that Nigeria currently has 39 certified airline operators, 31 airports nationwide, and over 2,100 licensed pilots, demonstrating growth in the country’s aviation sector.

Kuku stated that the air transport sector contributed $1.7 billion to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP), with private airlines efficiently connecting cities and international carriers recognising Nigeria as a key market.

Despite challenges such as infrastructure deficiencies, regulatory frameworks, and financing needs, she emphasised the sector’s substantial growth potential.

She remarked: “Upon Nigeria’s independence in 1960, we faced a pivotal question: how to transform colonial-era infrastructure into a sovereign aviation powerhouse? Our national carrier, Nigeria Airways, emerged as a response but soon faced challenges due to mismanagement and operational inefficiencies. By the early 2000s, we reached a crossroads — adapt or risk obsolescence.

“This led to a remarkable transformation. The private sector introduced fresh capital, modern management practices, and competition. Companies such as Air Peace and Arik Air not only filled the void but revolutionised our aviation landscape. The current figures reflect this transformation: 39 certified airline operators, 31 airports nationwide, over 2,100 licensed pilots, and thousands of aviation professionals ranging from engineers to air traffic controllers.

“Nigeria stands as a testament to market-driven solutions. Our aviation sector now contributes approximately $1.7 billion to GDP. Private airlines connect our cities efficiently, and international carriers increasingly view Nigeria as a critical market. Last year, over 16 million passengers used domestic terminals, while international passenger numbers exceeded 3.5 million. These figures are impressive, yet there remains significant potential for growth.”

The book’s author, Shadare, described the 25-chapter volume as a comprehensive account of Nigeria’s aviation industry over the past century.

He noted that it would serve as a valuable resource for scholars and researchers seeking to understand the industry’s history and future prospects

