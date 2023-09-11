MMIA: Minister Sets up Taskforce To Resolve Airlines’ Relocation Chaos

Worried about the problems encountered by airlines, passengers and users of the old Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal as a result of relocation to the new one, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has set up a taskforce to resolve these challenges within the shortest possible period.

The members of the taskforce are: Hassan Musa, (Retired PS and ex-Director of Dept. of Air Transport Management (Team Leader); Adebayo Oladipo, General Manager, Aerodrome, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Mr. Collins Mukoro (SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development). Others are Mrs. Uyoyou Ed- hekpo (SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and Henry Agbebire (SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development).

Recall that during the Minister’s inspection of the Lagos Airport on August 31, 2023, he gave a deadline of October 1 2023 for the relocation. However, the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had to fast-track the implementation of this directive in response to the recent fire outbreak, which raised safety concerns and affected passengers’ movements.

Spokesman for the Minister, Oluseyi Odutayo, in a statement said: “We urge all passengers and other stakeholders to be patient and bear with us as the inconvenience caused will soon be resolved. Your understanding plays a vital role in making this transition smoother for everyone involved.

The primary objective of this taskforce is threefold; resolve passenger concerns as the taskforce is expected to work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation.

We are committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly. “Others are to minimise discomfort by dwelling on minimizing any form of discomfort during this transition period, streamlining processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7, enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, and improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.

“We pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations. FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.”