MMF Remembers Murtala Muhammed’s Selfless Leadership 49 Years After

As Nigeria marks the 49th anniversary of the assassination of its former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has urged citizens to engage in a period of sober reflection and rededication to the values he upheld which includes integrity, patriotism, and progress.

The MMF, in a statement released on Thursday by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, announced a series of landmark initiatives to honour the enduring legacy of General Muhammed ahead of his 50th posthumous anniversary in 2026.

According to Muhammed-Oyebode, the commemoration is not only an opportunity to pay tribute but also a call to action. She stated: “As the nation marks the 49th anniversary of his assassination, this period of contemplation will serve as a prelude to a grand and meaningful commemoration of his legacy in 2025-2026.”

She further noted: “As Nigeria approaches the 50th anniversary of General Murtala Muhammed’s transformative leadership and tragic assassination, the MMF proudly announces a series of landmark initiatives to honour his enduring influence.”

The Foundation outlined two key dates for the commemoration: July 27, 2025, marking 50 years since General Muhammed assumed office as Head of State, and February 13, 2026, the golden jubilee of his assassination.

On these occasions, national and international stakeholders will unite to celebrate a leader whose bold reforms, vision for African self-determination, and unwavering commitment to integrity continue to inspire generations.

To underscore his impact, MMF is organising high-level discussions featuring distinguished statesmen, governance experts, and nation-builders from across the world. These gatherings will serve as platforms for critical dialogue on governance, leadership, and Africa’s future, ensuring that General Muhammed’s legacy remains central to contemporary discourse on national and continental development.

One of the highlights of the anniversary will be the unveiling of the Murtala Muhammed Centre for Governance and Entrepreneurship in Abuja. Speaking on the Centre’s vision, Muhammed-Oyebode said: “A significant component of the 50th-anniversary celebrations will be the unveiling of the Murtala Muhammed Centre for Governance and Entrepreneurship in Abuja.

This institution will promote ethical leadership, self-reliance, and self-fulfilment, fostering a new generation of leaders committed to integrity and national progress.”

The Centre will serve as a hub for research, training, and capacity-building, equipping individuals and organisations with the tools necessary to drive meaningful change across Africa. Additionally, MMF is institutionalising an anti-corruption campaign in honour of General Muhammed’s relentless fight against corruption.

His administration’s commitment to transparency and accountable governance reshaped Nigeria’s political landscape, and this initiative seeks to enshrine those principles in the consciousness of future generations.

Expanding its reach beyond Nigeria, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation is set to reinforce its commitment to leadership development, governance, and humanitarian aid on a continental and global scale.

As part of this expansion, MMF will launch the Murtala Social Index, a pioneering tool designed to measure and promote social progress in Africa. This initiative aims to facilitate data-driven policymaking and impactful development programs that address critical social challenges.

In the healthcare sector, the Foundation will introduce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving medical accessibility for underserved populations. This project aligns with General Muhammed’s vision of an equitable society where quality healthcare is within reach for all citizens.

Furthermore, to preserve the memory of the late Head of State, the Ikoyi Memorial Cenotaph, erected at the site of General Muhammed’s assassination, will be refurbished. This will serve as a solemn tribute to his sacrifice for Nigeria’s progress.

Additionally, monuments bearing his name will be upgraded to reflect their historical significance, ensuring that his contributions remain an integral part of the nation’s heritage.

In a unique and heartfelt gesture, MMF will also formally recognise all young Nigerians and Africans named after Murtala Muhammed, symbolising the lasting impact of his leadership and ideals on families across generations.

Reflecting on this milestone, Muhammed-Oyebode emphasised the significance of the anniversary, stating: “Fifty years on, my father’s legacy remains a beacon of hope, justice, and progress.

As we embark on this historic commemoration, we call on citizens, leaders, and global partners to join us in ensuring that his ideals of good governance, anti-corruption, and social equity continue to guide Nigeria and Africa’s future.”

She also encouraged widespread public participation in nationwide and global events celebrating General Muhammed’s legacy. “Through dialogue, education, and action, the Foundation reaffirms its collective commitment to the values that defined his leadership.”

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation remains dedicated to advancing leadership, governance, and social development across Africa. Through targeted programs in education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid, MMF continues to honour General Murtala Muhammed’s enduring vision for a prosperous and equitable Africa.

