Mmesoma: Reps Applaud JAMB’s Efforts To Combat Illicit Activity

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has received a commendation from Soli Sada, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Ejikeme Mmesoma’s case, for the technological innovations used by the board to conduct the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Sada gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday by the Board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin when the Reps ad hoc committee visited JAMB headquarters.

The committee also applauded the exam body for fortifying its operations against criminal infiltrations and sabotage.

He added that JAMB was one of the public institutions with top-notch governance and commended the board for producing enough income for the federation account.

“This is one of the institutions that demonstrated the quality of Nigerians that we have in public sector governance of this country.

“What we have seen today in JAMB is a testimony of the quality of public officers that are there and how they are disciplined. No wonder JAMB is generating good revenue for the federation account.

“We as an institution of the parliament, have come and we have seen and will definitely go back with a report to the parliament and see how we can strengthen the capacity of JAMB so that they will continue to provide quality services to the country,” Sada said.

Oloyede also spoke to the committee, informing them that the board may contact all the states and interact with the candidates during the exams from the Situation Room.

“From my office, I monitor all the centres, accreditation of CBT centres, I pay attention during registration, monitoring of admissions to over 1000 higher institutions,” he said.

Earlier, the New Telegraph had reported that JAMB had sent the Federal Government N2 billion as its interim surplus for the 2023 operational year, adding that more will be sent when its operations for the year come to a close.

The Oloyede-led management had transferred approximately N55 billion to the Federal Government coffers since taking office.

According to a statement from the JAMB spokesman, the payment was made in furtherance of the management team led by Oloyede’s promise to use technology and discipline to run the board’s activities.