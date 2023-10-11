MMA2 raises tariffs for car park, VIP walk-in lounge

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has announced an increase in the car park and lounge services tariff at the airport terminal.

BASL said the tariff review was in light of the new economic reality in the country and the decision had long been held down, in clear economic solidarity with the airport terminal users, despite its inevitability, until it became inevitable for smooth and excellent operational purposes.

The tariff adjustments will affect Car Park and VIP Lounge tariffs only and will be effective on November 1, 2023. In a statement signed by Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Kola Bamigboye, Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, said: “Our car park tariffs have been revised to align with our ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities, ensuring a safe and convenient parking experience for our valued passengers.”

According to Bamigboye, the new Car Park tariff structure will take into cognizance car park users who spend less than 30 minutes within the multi-storey Car Park facility, thereby making it more convenient for users.

For the lounge access fee, Esther Ojeiwa, Supervisor-in-Charge of Lounge Services, said in order to maintain top notch services at the lounge, it has become necessary to upwardly review the access fee to the VIP walk-in lounge by 33.3 per cent.

Ojeiwa stated that the MMA2 VIP walk-in lounge is accessible to travellers seeking comfort and convenience, as it provides a serene environment to relax and unwind before boarding and take-off of scheduled flights.