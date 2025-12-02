MMA2 Prioritises Safety, Decorum At Yuletide

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) is becoming a beehive of activities as the year draws to a close. This season, characterised by festive anticipation, underscores MMA2’s critical role in Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure.

As is the practice, the terminal is fully operational and prepared to handle the peak rush, ensuring that the spirit of celebration begins the moment you step through the doors.

This is evident by the decorations in and around the terminal. Acting Chief Operating Officer and Head, Space and Premises BiCourtney Aviation Services Limited, Kola Bamigboye, said the focus was on maintaining the highest safety standards and preventing incidents that could compromise passenger safety while asserting that they would reinforce safety protocols.

Bamigboye said, “As operators, BiCourtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) views the safety and security of every terminal user, and the integrity of their property, as our highest priority. We are leveraging advanced technology and robust operational protocols to maintain this standard.

Our comprehensive security framework includes continuous CCTV monitoring, coordinated deployment of professional aviation security personnel, and strict adherence to international screening procedures.

“Whether it is ensuring safe passage through screening or securing unattended baggage, our commitment is unwavering. We are vigilant custodians of your peace of mind and your belongings as you navigate the terminal this holiday season.”

Head of AVSEC, Monica Oguta, noted that “proactive security and safety measures are already in place to address potential challenges and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers throughout the peak holiday season”.

“While we uphold the highest standards of safety, the security and smooth flow of the terminal is a partnership. We appeal to all passengers and terminal users to help us maintain a world-class environment by observing proper conduct.

The festive rush can sometimes lead to impatience, but we strongly urge all users to remain respectful of our staff and fellow travellers. Unruly or disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated, as it compromises the safety and experience of everyone.”

“Please follow all instructions from our security and airport personnel promptly. By exercising patience, courtesy, and vigilance, particularly regarding personal property, we can collectively ensure that the year-end rush is characterised by joy, not confusion, allowing everyone to embark on their holidays safely and seamlessly,” said the Head, Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi.