MMA2 Joins Global Community To Mark World Cleanup Day

In celebration of this year’s World Cleanup Day, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), managers of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), mobilised staff to the Hajj Park wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport last Friday.

World Cleanup Day, held annually on September 20, mobilises over 200 governments, citizens, and organisations around the world to tackle the waste problem and create global awareness in their local areas. This year’s theme, tagged “Tackling fast-growing challenges: textile and fashion waste,” is focused on dealing with the large volume of textile and fashion waste, which contributes to pollution.

The BASL team, led by Head of Safety, Nafisat Adeniran, engaged in a cleanup exercise and donated trash bins to the park to promote proper waste disposal and environmental hygiene. said the initiative highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and safety beyond the airport’s premises.

“Our mission extends beyond managing a world-class terminal; we are dedicated to fostering a cleaner and safer environment for the entire community,” she said. “This is a small step, but it reinforces our belief that a collective effort can create a significant positive impact.” Also speaking on the initiative, BASL’s Acting Chief Operating Officer stated that the event is a key part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

“We believe in giving back to the community,” he said, adding that the donation of these bins is a symbol of our commitment to not just a clean airport, but a clean city. We are proud to contribute to the global effort of making our planet a healthier place.”

He added that the event aligns with the company’s broader vision. He said: “At BASL, we are continuously looking for ways to set the standard, whether it’s in aviation services or environmental responsibility. Our participation in World Cleanup Day is a testament to our ongoing commitment to a sustainable future.”

BASL’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ajoke YinkaOlawuyi, said: “At BASL, we view sustainability as an interconnected responsibility. Waste management plays a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon emissions, which is a key focus area for airports globally.

“By supporting World Cleanup Day, we are not only promoting environmental hygiene but also contributing to broader climate action goals. Every initiative, whether in reducing waste or lowering emissions, reinforces our commitment to building a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for aviation and the communities we serve”.