MMA to get recognition at world level soon –President

The president of the Nigeria Mixed Martial Art Federation, Henry George, has said that the sport would be recognized ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Speaking during a press conference to welcome the Nigerian contingent that excelled at the just concluded African Games in Ghana, where the sport was featured as a demonstration event, the president while appreciating the Ministry of Sports Development and the athletes for their achievements said they have been doing everything possible to make the game at the amateur level a better one.

“Our world governing body is doing a lot to ensure that the sport is recognized. There are criteria that you must meet and those criteria are met already. Our international federation is at the forefront of ensuring that it is recognised by the IOC,” he said.

Speaking of the performance of Team Nigeria at the African Games where the team won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals, George said it was the reward of hard work.

He added: “I’m very happy. I don’t know how to express my joy. Winning in the African Games isn’t a joke.”