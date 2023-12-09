Mlitary Drone: Northern Lawyers To Sue FG Over Kaduna Killings

Following the military drone attack on Tundun Biri Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the lawyers under the aegis of Concerned Northern Forum have revealed plans to file a lawsuit against the Federal Government.

The Northern Lawyers in a statement issued on Saturday said it seeks adequate compensation for the victims of the military airstrikes in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State.

Recall that the airstrikes resulted in the death of over 120 villagers who were participating in Maulud celebrations last Sunday night.

READ ALSO:

Representing the lawyers’ forum, Barrister Nafi’u Abubakar emphasized their dedication to securing justice for the families who suffered losses in the attack.

Nafi’u also urged the Federal Government to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the incident, calling for immediate action.

He said, “It is imperative that those responsible are held accountable for their actions, and measures are put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.

“We also urge the Nigerian Army to reevaluate its rules of engagement and training procedures to prevent the loss of innocent lives during military operations. It is vital that the Nigerian Army, as a defender of the nation, exercises utmost caution to avoid any further instances of collateral damage and civilian casualties.”

The forum with over 600 members extended their deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the tragic incident.

He further stated, “We stand united with them in their grief and pledge our unwavering support in ensuring justice is served. The Concerned Northern Lawyers Forum will work tirelessly to pursue legal means to claim the compensation that is owed to the victims.”