MKO Abiola Stadium Gets Upgrade Ahead Of CAA U-18/U-20 Championships

The MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, Ogun State, venue of the 2025 Confederation of African Athletics U-18/U-20 Championships, is having a makeover ahead of the competition billed for July 16 to 20.

According to the chairman of the Technical subcommittee of the Local Organising Committee, Enefiok Udo-Obong, the stadium, which hosted the 22nd National Sports Festival last moonth, will get a facelift to conform to world-standard track and field competition venues.

During the visit by the CAA delegation to the complex shortly before the Gateway Games, the warmup tracks and throwing pitch were tipped for a facelift.

Udo-Obong, a gold medallist at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, said work is currently going on in the area, adding that it will be completed soon for the provision of the two important facilities.

“The stadium and throwing pitch in particular are taking a new facelift,” he said. “Construction of a new and world-class throwing area is underway. There is also a very conducive warm area taking shape,” he said.

