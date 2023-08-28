Miyetti Allah To Set Up Nationwide Vigilante Outfit

Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has revealed plans to set up a nationwide vigilante outfit to assist security agencies in maintaining peace and order by helping to curb the rising rate of crime and insecurity in the country.

Miyetti Allah also called on the Inspector General of Police to take proactive measures to protect Fulani Pastoralists from tribal hordes, ethnic militias and states sponsored vigilantes, even as they have asked the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the alleged “continuous extra-judicial killings” of Fulani pastoralists by security agencies.

These were contained in a communique signed by the National President of the association, Abdullahi Bodejo, the National Secretary, Engr. Saleh Alhassan and the National Deputy President, Mansur Abdulkarim, as part of resolutions reached at the end of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Delegates Conference on Monday in Nassarawa State.

The communique partly reads: “Delegates unanimously endorsed the establishment of Miyetti Allah Vigilante Nationwide to assist our security agencies in curbing criminalities such as cattle rustling, kidnapping and rural banditry.

“On the insecurity ravaging our communities delegates demands that the Inspector General of Police to take proactive measures to protect Fulani Pastoralists across the country from tribal hordes, ethnic militias and states sponsored vigilantes.

“Delegates called for the setting up of a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission to begin the process of total reconciliation and national healing process in our rural communities

“The security agencies to commence the process of detailed documentation of the violence against pastoralists Including the collection of exhibits and all relevant information to isolate the perpetrators of the violence, arrest and prosecute them to ensure justice.

“Delegates condemn in totality all forms of violence, and support the peace loving people to embrace the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful and harmonious coexistence in our Communities. Delegates endorsed the introduction of a dressing code for members of the Association as a way of preserving our culture.”

While calling on the National Assembly to assist Fulani Pastoralists stand against the Anti-open Grazing Law, Miyetti Allah condemned the alleged profiling of the Fulani race by some media organisations and the social media, with a warning of instituting legal actions against any media platform that fails to confirm reports before publication.

“Delegates view the continuous policies of segregation by some state governors seeking to criminalize the economic livelihoods of Pastoralists through the enactment of obnoxious laws Anti-open Grazing Law as the most wicked act any government can do to the economic interest of Fulani Pastoralists and unanimously condemned and totally reject the repressive and oppressive laws and called on the National Assembly to come to the rescue of the Pastoralists.

“Delegates totally condemn the continuous profiling of the Fulani race by some media organisations particularly the social media and urge the press to investigate the veracity of their stories before going to press or risk legal action.”

Miyetti Allah commended the Governor of Niger, Mohammed Bago for creating the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs, and called on other states Governors to do same as they described the act as a “positive gesture.”