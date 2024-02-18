Miyetti Allah Security outfit: A handshake taken too far

The audacity recently exhibited by the Miyetti Allah Hore to have inaugurated the 1,144- man Fulani vigilante team in Nasarawa State, as led by its President, Abdullah Bodejo, on January 17, 2024 without official registration or approval by the police speaks volumes on the increasing threat to undermine the rule of law and legitimacy of the state. That is, as rightly noted by Dr. Kabir Adamu, a security analyst and the Managing Director of Beacon Consulting Ltd firm. Though Bodejo has since been picked up by security operatives a week after the infamous act, the import of the increasing involvement of non-state actors in the security situation calls for serious concern. According to Bodejo, the reason for setting up their own security outfit has to do with tackling banditry and cattle rustling. But the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Shehu Nadada emphatically stated that the police was not carried along. That of course, is a clear affront to the police that has the statutory function to protect the internal security of the nation, as clearly stipulated under Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

In spite of the recent claim by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa that some residents of parts of the country, including Plateau State were sabotaging the efforts to curb the killing spree, Adamu the aforementioned expert on security insists that both military and police personnel attended the launch of the Bodejo-led security outfit. With such odious parody taking place, similar to the steamy scandals of some past security chieftains feathering their nests out of the public funds made available to fight insurgency, how can the spiralling waves of all forms of terrorism be reined in? That is the million-naira question. The ridiculous irony and exasperating angle to the Miyetti Allah Security outfit is the rife allegation of its fully armed Fulani herdsmen being responsible for laying waste the precious lives of many indigenous farmers, especially in Benue, Plateau states down south to Ondo State. Yet, most of the culprits have gone scot-free! That perhaps explains why 20 Nasarawa ethnic groups have out rightly rejected the Miyetti Allah Security outfit.

In fact, the herder-farmer crisis became such an open injury that it informed the coming on stream of the Amotekun security outfit, under the administration of the then governor of the acclaimed ‘Sunshine State’, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) (of blessed memory). And it reminds us of the warning given by Mario Machungo in his thoughtprovoking paper titled: “Good Leadership Counts”. That was at the 1999 Kampala Conference for Security, Stability and Cooperation in Africa (CSSDCA), highlighting the importance and imperative of internal security on the African continent. Against this dark backdrop, we are compelled to join our voice with that of other concerned Nigerians, including Kabir Adamu that the police should conduct due diligence into the immediate and remote factors that have emboldened the Miyetti Allah to embark on the formation and inauguration of the vigilante team. Furthermore, it should spread such investigation nationwide and beam its searchlight on the collusion between some unpatriotic security operatives with the non-state actors, not only to ridicule the police but to make the lives of millions of Nigerians more vulnerable to internecine and self-serving forces.

For instance, in September 2011 Emmanuel Dachollum the Chairman of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Council of Plateau State warned that some people in Mahanagar had lots of sophisticated weapons but the government refused to do the needful, with the allegation that the military’s Special Task Force (STF) was hands-in-glove with the killers. That led to the call by the villagers that it should be withdrawn. Such recurring incidents of different ethnic nationalities, brazenly resorting to self-help in the face of either injustice, or capitalising on their kinsmen holding the reins of political power has diminished the statutory role of the police. Such has held sway right from the days of the Bakassi Boys, through the Niger-Delta militants to the current state of the hydra-headed insurgency.

Unfortunately, many innocent citizens have been sent to their early graves on account of this state of unregulated security operations. For instance, according to the data from the Nigeria Security Tracker some 63,111 innocent citizens lost their precious lives during the eight years of the bloodletting Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, with 27,311 of them killed during his first term in office. But we cannot fold our arms or keep silent and let a repeat of, or even a worse-case scenario playing out right before our eyes. Now is therefore, the right time for the President Bola Tinubu-led government to ensure that the police are adequately empowered to increase the ratio to the population, get them well trained, equipped and encouraged to perform its statutory functions, instead of a free-for-all illegitimacy of ethnicbased security outfits, out to undermine the power of the state to defend her citizens. The full investigation into the Miyetti Allah Security outfit should be conducted and concluded and all those found guilty should be made to face the full weight of the law. No one, or group of people should ride roughshod over the laws of the land. It is time to wield the big stick