Miyetti Allah: Court Orders DSS To Release Bodejo, Says Detention Unlawful

An Abuja High Court yesterday, ordered the release of Alhaji Bello Bodejo, President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, from the Department of State Service (DSS) detention.

Justice Mohammed Zubairu, in a ruling, described Bodejo’s detention since December 9 after his arrest and without being charged to court as unlawful.

Justice Zubairu made the order following an application for the order of habeas corpus subjiciendum moved against the respondents by Bodejo’s lawyer, Reuben Atabo (SAN).

The judge held that the application was meritorious having not been challenged by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the DSS DG, who are 1st and 2nd respondents. “The applicant is hereby released from the 2nd respondent’s detention,” he declared.

Justice Zubairu, however, said that Bodejo’s release from detention is not tantamount to an acquittal. He, therefore, ordered Atabo, who appeared for him, to ensure that Bodejo is produced before the respondents should there be any reason to file charges against him.

