Mixed Results For Nigeria’s Continental Teams

It was a mixed results for Nigeria’s teams playing on the continent with only Remo Stars recording a win in their first preliminary qualifiers.

The Nigeria Premier Football League champions scored four unanswered goals against US Zilimadjou of Comoros to start their CAF Champions League journey in a commanding fashion, making the second leg almost a mere formality as the game ended 4-0 at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In Ghana, Kwara United almost at the verge of securing a point against Asante Kotoko with their CAF Confederation Cup game ending 4-3, with the Afonja Warriors hopeful of turning around the loss in the second leg. In Uyo, Abia Warriors failed to make their home advantage count as they have to succumbed to a 1-1 draw against Djoliba in their CAF Confederation Cup game.

Rivers United also began their 2025/26 CAF Champions League journey with a hard-fought goalless draw against Les Aigles of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first leg of their preliminary round clash last Saturday.