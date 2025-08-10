Mixed Reactions Trail Suspension Of Chikwere Over Nwifuru Criticism 

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the suspension of the General Manager of Legacy FM 55.1 Radio Station, Abakaliki, Mr. Godfrey Chikwere, following his alleged criticism of Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The management of Legacy FM, a private station owned by former Senator for Ebonyi Central Zone, Chief Obinna Ogba, announced Chikwere’s suspension last Saturday, citing violations of the station’s code of conduct.

According to the statement broadcast on the station, “The Management of Legacy FM 55.1 hereby suspends the Acting General Manager, Mr. Godfrey Chikwere, with immediate effect till further notice.”

Chikwere, appointed in 2023, was accused of repeatedly criticizing Governor Nwifuru both on-air and on social media.

Reacting, the Labour Party’s 2023 House of Representatives candidate for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, Dr. Eze Emmanuel Eze, alleged that the suspension was politically motivated.

“Let us not hide under the illusion that government has no hand in his rough handling. Government appointees have been on his case even before the call for suspension,” he said.

Dr. Eze condemned what he described as an attempt to stifle opposition voices in Ebonyi State and urged media outlets like Arise TV, Channels Television, and Afia TV News to respond appropriately.

Public affairs analyst Mr. Emma Anya argued that Chikwere’s criticisms were meant to spur Governor Nwifuru’s appointees into action. He advised Chief Ogba to reverse the suspension, citing Chikwere’s efforts in securing Legacy FM’s broadcast licence.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Nwifuru, Monday Uzor, faulted Chikwere’s conduct, describing his criticisms as unfounded.

“It is regrettable that despite the radio station thriving only on government support, the supposed helmsman dedicates a greater percentage of airtime to attacking the government whose support has kept his medium afloat,” Uzor stated in a Facebook post, accusing Chikwere of ingratitude.